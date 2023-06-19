The Philadelphia Flyers were one of the worst teams in the NHL in 2022-23, and the team is undoubtedly about to go through a rebuild — but new general manager Daniel Briere wants to make that process as short as possible by shaking up his new team.

He's already making good on that claim after trading away Ivan Provorov and adding another first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, giving the team the No. 7 and No. 22 overall selection.

“Adding another first-round pick this year in the Provorov trade gets our amateur scouts really excited to have two cracks at it,” Briere said on the Ray and Dregs Podcast on Friday.

The trade was the biggest splash of the offseason so far, with Provorov shipped to the Columbus Blue Jackets and defenseman Sean Walker, goalie Cal Petersen, prospect Helge Grans, and three draft picks, including the 22nd overall selection, heading back to Philly.

Based on Briere's comments, the team might not be done there.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I don't know how active I'm gonna be,” Briere explained. “It's easy to say that, ‘Yeah, I want to be active.' But you need a dancing partner – sometimes two, like in the last trade – to make things happen. We're gonna try to make things happen, but sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't.”

It's certainly a positive attitude for the team's new general manager; Briere has already made it clear that the team is heading into a rebuild. He could have quite a few pieces on the move, including forwards Kevin Hayes and Scott Laughton, defenseman Tony DeAngelo, and goaltender Carter Hart.

Each of those four players are rumored to be on the trade market, and could fetch Philadelphia solid draft capital for the future.

The Flyers haven't made the playoffs in any of the last three seasons, which is the longest postseason draught for the franchise since it missed five straight from 1990-94.

But based on Daniel Briere's comments and willingness to make moves, the goal in Philly is that the rebuild will be as short as possible before this team can get back to competing for Stanley Cups. They last made the dance in 2010, losing in six games to the Chicago Blackhawks.