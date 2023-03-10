The Philadelphia Flyers have fired general manager and president of hockey operations Chuck Fletcher, Philadelphia Inquirer beat reporters Olivia Reiner and Giana Han reported on Friday morning.

It’s been an absolutely abysmal campaign for Philly, headlined by the inability to turn their few impact players into any sort of draft capital at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Fletcher was hired in Dec. of 2018, and the team only made the postseason one time in his four years at the helm. Former Flyer and NHL star Danny Briere will take over in an interim basis while a new GM is found, per Reiner.

“The Philadelphia Flyers organization has always been defined by grit, determination, and a standard of excellence,” Dave Scott, chairman of Comcast Spectacor and governor of the Flyers, said in a statement obtained by The Inquirer. “Over the past several seasons, our team simply has not lived up to that standard, so today, we will begin to chart a new path forward under a new leadership structure for Hockey Operations.

“This morning, we released Chuck Fletcher from his president and general manager responsibilities. We are grateful for his hard work and dedication to this organization, and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Flyers currently sit at 24-30-11, good enough for third-last place in the Eastern Conference; the team went 141-145-48 over Fletcher’s tenure.

“Chuck faced significant challenges during his time as president and general manager, including some that were outside of his control, but we have reached a point at which we must move in a different direction and look to the future under new leadership,” Scott said.

The 55-year-old admittedly made many mistakes at the helm of the Flyers, but the most notable trading three draft picks for embattled defenseman Tony DeAngelo before signing him to a two-year, $10 million deal. DeAngelo is -28 on the year.

Chuck Fletcher exits a Flyers franchise in disarray, with five different coaches over four campaigns. Current bench boss John Tortorella seems to be safe for now, but there are rumblings that more changes are coming in Philly before the end of the season.