LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey is never one to mince words and she certainly didn't when speaking about the impending transfer of Hailey Van Lith from the program. Lith's transfer from the program was easy to see coming as she didn't seem to fully fit into LSU's system.
After averaging 19.7 points per game for Louisville in the 2022-2023 season, she finished this season averaging 11.6 points per game. Lith was consistently tasked with being the point guard for the Tigers, a role that she didn't acquiesce to well enough to yield continued success. She dien't fare well in her time in the March Madness tournament. She only averaged 6.8 points per game and 3 assists in the four postseason games played. She also was at a noticeable disadvantage when LSU faced Iowa in their well-anticipated National Championship Rematch. Lith couldn't stop Clark, as she finished the game with 41 points and 9 three-pointers.
She just simply didn't look like the same player for LSU that she did for Louisville this past season, which was sure to drastically hurt her WNBA Draft Stock. Even Kim Mulkey saw the writing on the wall of Lith's move from the program, as she said in comments obtained by NOLA.com.
“Her aspirations were to get drafted this year,” Mulkey said, “and she realized, ‘I need another year, and I need to go back to a place where I can relax and get back to my normal position…And what do you do? You hug her, and you wish her well.”
Mulkey is a point guard whisperer, having played the position at a high level in her time at Louisiana Tech. But, Lith is a natural two-guard who takes a high volume of shots. Lith attempted 16.5 shots per game in her final season at Louisville. That total dropped to 9.9 shots per game.
“She had to embrace a change in her mindset of not shooting it 20-30 times a game,” Mulkey commented in a quote obtained by NOLA.com, “but finding who's open and getting them the ball. And sometimes it was hard because she would be pressured, and she'd be pounding the heck out of that ball.”
Lith's future appears uncertain. While she is bound to find a role that aligns with her talents, the specific team she will be a part of remains unknown. Per The Next Hoops' Talia Goodman., she will make a visit to fellow SEC program Mississippi State this weekend. Mississippi had a nice season, finishing with an overall record of 23–12 but they were 8-8 in conference play. Perhaps her consideration of Bulldogs is because of head coach Sam Purcell, who was an assistant at Louisville for two seasons. It could be an interesting landing spot for her as she would play for a coach who is familiar with her ability.
Nevertheless, Lith faces a significant choice as she seeks to make the most of her last college basketball season.