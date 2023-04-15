Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Georgia football looks to be losing a key part of its defense via the transfer portal. DL Bear Alexander, who shined in the CFP Title Game against TCU, has announced that he’s leaving the Bulldogs in search of a new opportunity elsewhere, per Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

BREAKING: Georgia DL Bear Alexander tells me he intends to enter the transfer portal. The 6’3 305 DL will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. Had 2 sacks in the National Championship. Was ranked as a Top 45 recruit in the ‘22 Classhttps://t.co/2VS0tXFcyP pic.twitter.com/QeOU76Wt6B — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 15, 2023

In Alexander’s freshman year in 2022, he registered nine tackles, including two in the National Championship and a sack as well. With Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith heading to the NFL, this is a big loss with Alexander departing, too.

The former 4-star recruit will instantly become one of the best players available in the transfer portal. Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart would surely love to keep him, but Alexander has already made his mind up.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With three years of eligibility left, Alexander instantly strengthens the defensive line of any program that can secure his signature. According to reports, there was fierce competition at Georgia spring practices, and that appeared to make Alexander feel uneasy about his role in Year Two.

“It has been surreal,” Alexander said of his first season with the Bulldogs, via 247sports. “It was a wild freshman year. Just coming in and learning the scheme. Grinding in day and day out. Just being able to get playing time as a freshman, not many able to do that. Just taking full advantage of the opportunity in front of me. It has been a crazy journey, just being able to celebrate and do with my brothers. It has been a long ride and the ride is not over yet.”

This is the 11th Georgia football player to enter the transfer portal this off-season. It will be very interesting to see what teams pursue him. Perhaps even a few in the SEC? Only time will tell.