By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Georgia football already made history in the first half alone of their national championship game against TCU football, and they are well on their way to pile more misery on the Horned Frogs.

Stetson Bennett and the Bulldogs quickly got to work to show the Horned Frogs the difference between them, collecting 17 points in the first quarter before adding 21 more in the second for a 38-7 first half lead.

Bennett threw for two touchdowns, with Ladd McConkey and Adonai Mitchell catching one each. The Heisman Trophy finalist also rushed for two touchdowns to add m ore frustration to TCU.

With their incredible halftime performance, the Georgia football team recorded the most points ever in a half of a national championship game, per Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

Making matters worse for the Horned Frogs, and of course better for the Bulldogs, it is the third-most points that TCU football has allowed in a game–and it’s just in a half! George football is now on track to have one of the biggest blowouts in a national title game, with the current record being the USC-Oklahoma game in 2004 that ended in a 55-19 win for USC (via Matt Brown of The Athletic).

The game is not yet over and TCU football still has a chance to reverse their fortunes or at least avoid utter embarrassment by scoring more to prevent a blowout. Nonetheless, Horned Frogs fans shouldn’t get their hopes up with the way Stetson Bennett and Georgia football are playing.