Georgia football and Carson Beck will face one of their biggest tests of the season as they go up against the Texas Longhorns for the second time this year.

One of the biggest topics in this one will be the head-to-head battle between Quinn Ewers and Beck. Both have been a bit polarizing and have largely fallen from where they were originally projected in terms of 2025 NFL Draft stock. Injury and supporting cast issues, respectively, have impacted these players.

Former Alabama head coach turned broadcaster Nick Saban commented on what the Georgia quarterback brings to the table ahead of the matchup.

“I think Carson Beck is a really good quarterback. You've heard me say this a hundred times before. The players around you have to play well. He's had a lot of drops,” Saban said. “He forced some balls probably. Receivers don't separate quite as well as they did a year ago when he had some better guys — mismatch guys — so he's had a little more to overcome,” Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Expand Tweet

Despite what Beck has gone up against in terms of things that are out of his control, he has something he can show in a big way in. the SEC Championship Game.

“I think he's had an opportunity, also, to prove that he can do it if he doesn't have better players around him. So that, maybe, he didn't do as well as he could. But I do think that when he has not turned the ball over. Georgia's lost four times. Every time they lost in the last however many years… they lost the turnover battle,” Saban continued.

Beck enters the matchup with a 65.1% completion rate, passing for 3,429 yards with 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. It will be interesting to watch how he fares as the Bulldogs look to have the same result they did the last time Georgia faced Texas.