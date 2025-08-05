The Boston Red Sox were in the center of the action at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Alex Cora got a major upgrade in his starting rotation as the Red Sox upgraded their roster. After trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants, Boston's trade deadline plans were the focus of a lot of conversation. At the center of it was former All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran.

Duran's name was included in many different rumors in the weeks preceding the trade deadline. Because of the emergence of Roman Anthony, one of the Red Sox's biggest issues was the fact that they had a log jam in the outfield. While Duran is not playing bad, he was the odd many out in many experts' eyes. However, he survived the trade deadline.

Teams around the league, including the Kansas City Royals, expressed interest in Duran. His flexible contract, combined with the fact that he still has many productive seasons ahead of him, put him in the radar.

Even though the Red Sox fielded calls about the outfielder, they did not move him. Duran spoke with Boston Globe writer Tim Healey about what he has been through. He is glad to put the drama behind him. However, he was ready for the news if a trade happened.

“If it happened, it happened. But, thankfully, it didn't and I'm staying for now, hopefully,” Duran said. “I'm just happy to be here.”

For now, Cora has struck a good balance between Anthony and Duran. The Red Sox have reaped the rewards, going 8-2 over their last ten games. Both players have a large role to play in the team's success in the post-Devers era. If they continue winning, the Red Sox could take over the top spot in the American League East and ride momentum into the postseason.

Finding a spot for both Duran and Anthony in the lineup is a great problem for Cora to have. For now, one of the two will play DH while Boston fights its way through the back half of the season. Duran's perspective and joy about staying with the Red Sox is a great sign, though.