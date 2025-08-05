Nebraska football is looking to turn a corner this season after a 7-6 record last year. They did, however, defeat Boston College 20-15 in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl in December. 

Today, predictions are ranging from a 3-0 start to going 10-2 on the year. One prominent college football analyst is going as far as to say that Nebraska is playoff worthy.

According to Phil Steele, the Cornhuskers possess playoff potential, per Hurrdat Sports. 

“I think Nebraska’s legitimate,Steele said.When I say a surprise team, that means a playoff contender.”

Much of Nebraska's success will be predicated on the health of the roster. Last year, various injuries inflicted upon some of their core talent. 

One of the most consequential was defensive lineman Teddy Prochazka, who tore his ACL before the season started. Thus, he was out for the entirety of the year. 

Linebacker Roger Gradney also suffered a torn ACL and was out for the rest of the season. As was the case with tight end Mac Markway. 

Quarterback Dylan Raiola injured his back during a November game against UCLA. 

These injuries affected the depth of the team. This year, head coach Matt Rhule is hoping for a fresh start. As for Nebraska's chances, can they go as far as they can?

Can Nebraska be a playoff-contending team?

To Steele's point, Nebraska has the pieces in place to be a legitimate team to watch out for. Through pain, Raiola has garnered some additional experience and put up some solid numbers last year. 

Raiola had a 60% pass completion rate during the first half of the year. He demonstrated wisdom and leadership that went beyond his freshman status. 

If he can sustain that and remain healthy, he can do so much more. Plus, Nebraska is looking to get more out of offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett to help lead a resurgent offensive line. 

The Cornhuskers are looking to bolster their defensive line after losing some key talent last season. 

Furthermore, their regular-season schedule is characterized as one of the easiest in college football.  Altogether, if the Cornhuskers can keep their experienced players healthy and do what they can with an easy schedule, then they should be in a good place. 

