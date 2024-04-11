The Vegas Golden Knights have the tools to repeat as Stanley Cup champions this season, but they might not have a chance to defend their title with the way the champs are playing as of late. Vegas suffered its third consecutive loss on Wednesday, a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers who were without Connor McDavid.
The Golden Knights haven’t nabbed a point since April 2 and have seen their grip on a playoff berth weaken over the last week. Vegas is now only three points ahead of the St. Louis Blues for the final wild card spot in the Western Conference but has a game in hand over the Blues with four remaining.
The playoffs are still far from a guarantee for the Golden Knights, something their players might not realize with the conclusion of the regular season rapidly approaching. Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault sent a message to his teammates after Wednesday's game, saying that more players need to step up for the Golden Knights.
“We got to take care of business,” Marchessault said, per Kayla Douglas. “We're not in the playoffs yet. We gotta start playing like we want to be in it.
“We need more than just a couple guys every night. We're going to need everybody, and right now, we don't have that.”
Marchessault, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of the playoffs last season, leads the Golden Knights with 41 goals and 67 points in 78 games this season. He's notched 27 points in 28 games since the All-Star break. Vegas won 13 of those games.
Golden Knights injuries taking a toll
Staying healthy is key to any championship run, but especially a title defense in a grueling postseason like the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Golden Knights have dealt with several injuries to key players throughout the season and the impact has been felt.
Vegas has been without captain Mark Stone since Feb. 20 after he suffered a lacerated spleen. He missed nearly half the regular season last year with a back injury before playing a key role in the Golden Knights' Cup run. It's unclear whether he'll be healthy in time to play in the postseason should Vegas make it.
Goaltender Adin Hill returned from an eight-game absence on Wednesday. The Oilers welcomed him back by putting five goals past him, the fourth time this season Hill allowed five goals in a game. He's allowed over three goals per game across his last nine appearances.
The Golden Knights went through similar circumstances last season as they trudged through the end of the regular season with a depleted lineup. They got healthy at just the right time and made a run to the franchise's first championship.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy said his team can’t use injuries as an excuse and has to find a way to grind through the rest of the season. Perhaps Vegas' experience from last postseason will help it find a way to be a dangerous opponent this season as it defends its title.