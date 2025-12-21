Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane rose to the moment with late-game heroics Saturday night, hitting a game-winning layup with 0.9 seconds left to defeat the Utah Jazz 128-127 in overtime at the Delta Center.

Bane’s go-ahead finger-roll came after Utah’s Keyonte George converted a four-point play to give the Jazz a 127-126 lead with 4.1 seconds remaining. Orlando responded out of a sideline inbounds set, clearing space for Bane to attack the rim and win it for the Magic with his only overtime basket.

Bane played 39 minutes, finishing with 32 points, six rebounds, one assist, two steals, and a block. He shot 13-of-21 from the field, 3-of-7 from three, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. After a disappointing 6-point outing against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, Bane bounced back, scoring 21 points in the first half on 9-of-12 shooting, helping Orlando take a 56-47 lead late in the second quarter behind a 17-4 run. The Magic entered halftime up 65-60 after scoring 34 points in the paint, outpacing Utah’s interior production by eight.

Orlando had six players reach double figures overall. Paolo Banchero played a near all-around game for the Magic, contributing 23 points, nine rebounds, nine assists, and two blocks, coming up just one rebound and assist shy of a triple-double. Anthony Black recorded 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists, complemented by rookie Noah Penda, who scored a career-high 13 points and 12 rebounds off the bench, along with four assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Down 19 in the second half, the Jazz refused to go down without a fight. Playing without their leading scorer, Lauri Markkanen, for the second straight game due to a groin injury, Utah was led by George’s 27 points and nine assists, followed by Svi Mykhailiuk’s 23 points and Isaiah Collier’s 18 points and nine assists, 16 of which came in the fourth quarter. Collier’s driving layup with 5.2 seconds left in regulation tied the game at 118 and forced overtime. Kevin Love came off the bench for 16 points and a season-high 16 rebounds in 32 minutes, helping the Jazz bench combine for 53 points.

Orlando overcame its own inefficiencies, including 11 missed free throws while shooting 23-of-33 (70%) at the line. The Magic generated 17 points off 12 takeaways. Meanwhile, Utah went 24-of-30 from the free-throw line (80%) and out-rebounded Orlando offensively, 18 to 14, generating nine extra chances while only turning the ball over 12 times.

With the win, the Magic ended their two-game losing streak and improved to 16-12. Orlando will continue their four-game road trip out west with an important matchup against Golden State on Monday.