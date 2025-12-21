The Baltimore Ravens may get a crucial defensive piece back just in time for one of the most important games of their season.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton is trending toward playing in Sunday night’s Week 16 showdown against the New England Patriots, despite being listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

“Ravens Kyle Hamilton, who popped up on the injury report this week with an ankle, is more likely to play than not, source said. But he’ll work out pregame and his status is not yet settled,” Rapoport posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Hamilton’s appearance on the injury report late in the week immediately raised concern, especially after he practiced fully earlier in the week before reportedly being limited on Friday.

While the injury is believed to have occurred during practice, the Ravens are taking a cautious approach, with Hamilton expected to test the ankle during pregame warmups before a final decision is made.

That uncertainty carries real weight for Baltimore. Hamilton’s role has expanded even further after a productive rookie defender, Teddye Buchanan, suffered a season-ending ACL injury last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

His versatility allows defensive coordinator Zach Orr to deploy him at nearly every level of the defense, slot corner, box safety, deep coverage, edge rusher, and even inside linebacker, a luxury few teams possess.

The Ravens’ defense is coming off a dominant shutout of the Bengals, but Sunday’s assignment is significantly tougher. New England enters at 11-3 with quarterback Drake Maye playing at an MVP-caliber level, and the Patriots can clinch a playoff spot with a win.

Baltimore (7-7), meanwhile, is clinging to its AFC North hopes and cannot afford many missteps with Pittsburgh looming in Week 18. Hamilton’s presence would give Baltimore the flexibility it needs to counter New England’s multi-dimensional offense, particularly after linebacker depth was thinned by injury.

Even if he’s slightly limited, his football IQ and play recognition could be decisive in a primetime matchup loaded with postseason implications.

Ultimately, all eyes will be on the Ravens’ inactive list roughly 90 minutes before kickoff. If Hamilton suits up, it could swing both the tactical chess match and the Ravens’ slim margin for error as they fight to stay alive in the AFC playoff race.