The Cincinnati Bengals (4-10) may be getting a crucial offensive piece back just in time for Week 16, even as their postseason hopes have already faded. Wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has missed time after suffering his second concussion of the season, appears on track to return against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night.

After being listed as questionable on the final injury report, optimism surrounding Higgins’ availability grew significantly when NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update late in the week.

“Bengals WR Tee Higgins, working to return from a concussion and listed as questionable, is likely to play on Sunday, source said. He was a full participant on Friday,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

That context matters for a Bengals offense that was completely shut out in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Higgins missed that game after sustaining a concussion in Week 14 against Buffalo Bills, marking the second head injury of his 2025 campaign.

His full participation in Friday’s practice strongly suggests he is nearing the end, or has already cleared, the NFL’s five-step concussion protocol.

While Cincinnati is no longer in playoff contention, the final weeks of the season remain important for evaluating the roster and setting momentum heading into 2026.

Quarterback Joe Burrow will remain under center despite the team’s elimination, and having Higgins back provides a clearer picture of what the offense can look like when healthy.

The Bengals’ collapse over the second half of the season has been frustrating, particularly after rallying late last year only to fall short of the postseason. This year’s struggles have already locked in a third consecutive playoff miss, but Sunday’s matchup against Miami Dolphins (6-8) offers a chance to finish the year with competitiveness and clarity.

For Higgins, returning now is also key on a personal level. After battling injuries throughout the season, a strong close could reinforce his value as one of the league’s most impactful receivers when available.

If Higgins does indeed suit up, all eyes will be on how he responds physically — and whether Cincinnati can finally rediscover some offensive rhythm heading into an uncertain offseason.