The Vegas Golden Knights have been one of the league's busiest teams ahead of Friday's trade deadline, and they made another huge splash with just minutes to spare.
The Knights acquired San Jose Sharks forward Tomas Hertl, Bob McKenzie confirmed on TSN Tradecentre. And it's an absolute haul going back to California in the deal:
“TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Golden Knights are sending a 2025 first-round pick, forward David Edstrom, a 2025 third-round pick and a 2027 third-rounder,” wrote TSN shortly after the trade broke. “Dreger adds the Sharks will retain 17 per cent of Hertl's salary, bringing his cap hit to $6.75 million.”
Currently on the injured reserve, it was widely expected that Hertl — along with Logan Couture — would not be moved despite general manager Mike Grier saying before the season he was open to the possibility.
Clearly, that is not the case, as Hertl will now join the Golden Knights on their quest for back-to-back titles. The former No. 17 overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft has scored 218 goals and 484 points over 712 regular-season games, all for the Sharks.
Tomas Hertl a potential difference-maker
The Sharks have been very bad for the last couple of years, and Hertl has struggled at times to stay healthy. But this is still a difference-making top-six forward, one who has deep playoff experience and will be a huge boost for the Knights.
That's especially true as the team is floundering lately, falling out of the No. 3 spot in the Pacific Division and looking legitimately like they might miss the playoffs altogether. But the additions of Noah Hanifin, Anthony Mantha and now Hertl should help right the ship down the stretch.
Hertl is currently in the second year of an eight-year, $65.1 million contract that has a cap hit of $8.137 million. With the Sharks retaining money in the trade, they'll be paying him for the next six seasons. The Prague, Czech Republic native had loose cartilage cleaned out of his knee on Feb. 12, per TSN, and he was expected to miss several weeks.
But it was reported shortly after the trade broke that the 30-year-old is aiming to be back before the end of the regular-season. It's an absolutely massive addition for Vegas, especially considering the dire state of the team right now.
Only time will tell if it will be enough for the club to win back-to-back Stanley Cups for the first time since the Tampa Bay Lightning did it in 2020 and 2021. But with Jake Guentzel getting traded on Thursday night, it's safe to call Tomas Hertl to Vegas the blockbuster deal of the 2024 trade deadline.