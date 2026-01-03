Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs sustained two losses from the defensive unit as they enter the transfer portal. The players in question are Jaden Harris and Kris Jones.

Harris and Jones revealed their plans to enter the transfer portal on Friday, per 247Sports insider Matt Zenitz. The former would depart the program after one season while Jones leaves after two years.

Harris joined the Bulldogs after spending one season with the Miami Hurricanes. He appeared in eight games during the season as a reserve defensive back and on special teams, making six tackles throughout the year.

As for Jones, he participated in spring drills throughout 2024 before making his debut this past season. He played in 13 games during the year, tallying seven tackles that included one solo stop.

What's next for Georgia following player departures

Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs lose depth pieces in the defense as they will have to retool in the offseason.

Georgia ended the 2025 campaign with a 12-2 overall record, going 7-1 in its SEC matchups. They finished at the top spot of the conference, taking home the regular-season title and beating Alabama for the conference championship title. Despite securing a first-round bye as the third seed, they were unable to take advantage after losing 39-34 to No. 6 Ole Miss in the quarterfinals.

The Bulldogs averaged 32.1 points per game on offense while conceding 17.6 points per game on defense. Gunnar Stockton commanded the offense with 269 completions for 2,894 yards and 24 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 129 rushes for 462 net yards and 10 touchdowns.

Nate Frazier led the rushing attack with 173 carries for 947 net yards and six touchdowns, while Chauncey Bowens provided 103 rushes for 526 net yards and six touchdowns. When it came to the receiving attack, Zachariah Branch stood tall with 81 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns.