NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is truly a man of the people.

O'Neal has always been a generous guy. There have been numerous stories of the Hall of Famer handing out money and gifts to kids and underprivileged communities.

One young lady experienced O'Neal's generosity first-hand when she encountered him at a popular retail store. She said she was casually shopping with her little sister before O'Neal literally dropped a surprise.

“I just met Shaq O'Neal, and he dropped a hundred dollars. I was like, ‘Hey, sir, you dropped your money.' He's like, ‘Oh, that's your money now,'” said the young woman in a video circulating on X.

“I'm with my little sister, and he goes, ‘Oh, is that your little sister?' I was like, ‘Yeah, she's my little sister.' He's like, ‘Another one for her. Don't be taking money from strangers.' I was in shock.”

Shaq really be handing out $$$ to random people in public 😭💰 pic.twitter.com/w9OvbpPEtF — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) January 6, 2026 Expand Tweet

She also shared a picture of her and her little sister with the four-time NBA champion.

The sweet moment earned positive reactions from fans.

“Shaq is the realist dude out there, constantly dropping money on people,” said @OptimistGrind.

Article Continues Below

“Shaq is seriously the final boss of generosity, and it is so wholesome to see a legend actually using his wealth to make a random person's day,” added @Bas_Basterx.

“She could not wait to tell the story,” observed @kabiran_nabirah.

“Heard he did this all the time when he was with the Lakers,” posted @ronnewsome3.

“Shaq shopping at Target is so Shaq,” commented @BovadaOfficial.

The 53-year-old O'Neal continues to be blessed in many ways because he continually shares his wealth with others.

He may be an imposing figure, but he really has a soft heart.