The Atlanta Falcons have already made changes to their leadership following the 2025 NFL season. Raheem Morris is no longer the head coach, and Terry Fontenot was let go as general manager. Furthermore, a new President of Football role has been created in the front office. And the team is already gathering candidates for the position.

The Falcons have requested to interview Detroit Lions executive Mike Disner, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Furthermore, Atlanta has sought permission to speak with Panthers executive Brandt Tilis. Both play key roles in their respective front offices.

Disner has worked in NFL front offices for 19 seasons, having spent the last seven with the Lions. Before joining Detroit, he spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots while also having experience working in the NFL league office. He has a background in contract negotiations and salary cap regulations.

Article Continues Below

Tilis, meanwhile, is in his first season as a member of the Panthers front office. Prior to this, he worked with the Kansas City Chiefs for 14 years. With Carolina, Tilis is “responsible for all football administration and non-coaching matters related to operations, equipment, video, and analytics, among other areas,” according to Carolina's official website.

Tilis and Disner are not the only candidates interviewing for this role. The Falcons are also interviewing former quarterback Matt Ryan, Rapoport notes. At this time, Ryan is considered the favorite, especially considering the rumors of his joining Atlanta's front office over the last few days.

The Falcons are looking to right the ship in Atlanta, however they can. How they approach this new President of Football role could dictate the future of this franchise. It will certainly be interesting to see who emerges from the interview process to head up the Falcons' front office.