The Indiana Pacers have to do some even deeper soul-searching after they lost their 13th consecutive game on a 120-116 defeat to the Donovan Mitchell-less Cleveland Cavaliers. These defeats are not coming from a lack of trying; Pascal Siakam, in particular, is fighting his heart out in every minute he spends on the hardwood.

Siakam did have a rough shooting night, making just nine of his 23 field-goal attempts. But the amount of defensive attention he draws on a nightly basis considering the depleted state of the Pacers roster makes these kinds of nights that much more understandable. The Pacers are fighting a talent deficit every single night, and it's got to be weighing on Siakam, a serial winner, that no matter how hard he tries, Indiana simply could not get off the schneid.

It's getting to the point where head coach Rick Carlisle has to express how much he feels for Siakam, who's missed just one game for this 6-31 Pacers squad.

“The guy I feel for the most is Siakam. I hope that fans and media realize the type of year that he's having. I know how badly he wants to win games and bring these fans joy,” Carlisle said, per Alex Golden of Setting The Pace podcast.

Pascal Siakam and the Pacers endure season from hell

It's all gone downhill for the Pacers ever since they pushed the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder to their limit on opening night. Their injury woes have been so oppressive that they've become a shell of their former selves — a pill that's been incredibly difficult to swallow for Siakam and company.

The good news is that there's nowhere to go but up from here for the currently lifeless Pacers. Acquiring their Myles Turner replacement via trade is key, however, if they want to pick up where they left off during the 2025 NBA playoffs once Tyrese Haliburton returns from an Achilles injury.