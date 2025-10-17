Following an incident at nearby school Louisiana State University, Southern University plans to beef up security just ahead of this weekend's homecoming game and festivities. Southern University has already had several similar incidents this year resulting in campus shutdowns.

Southern University Chancellor John Pierre released a statement stating the changes to security measures just ahead of homecoming activities.

Here is the full statement:

Dear Southern University Community,

As we celebrate Homecoming on the Baton Rouge landmass this week, Southern University and A&M College underscores the safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff, and visitors on all of our campuses.

In light of recent threats made to several Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including our Baton Rouge campus, we have enhanced our security and response efforts. This includes continuing our consistent communication with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies. “Blue Light” devices have also been installed around campus, allowing individuals to contact SUPD immediately in the case of suspicious activity or other emergencies. Additionally, enhancements have been made to our checkpoint areas to access campus.

These measures will continue this weekend, with the addition of drone surveillance and increased license plate readers. As always, the Southern University Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Baton Rouge Police Department, Baton Rouge Constable, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies will have an increased presence on campus.

We remind all visitors to be aware of university and stadium rules. Firearms are strictly prohibited on all Southern University campuses.

While we are doing everything we can to mitigate an unsafe atmosphere, we also implore everyone coming to campus to follow these safety tips: Always be vigilant and aware of their surroundings; pay attention to official messaging on the university’s websites and social media, as well as signage on campus; and if you are a student or employee, check your campus email. Additionally, our free Jags Safe app, which sends emergency text messages and emails, is also available to the public on mobile devices. And, as always, call 911 in case of an emergency or suspicious activity.

Going into this weekend, we assure the thousands of Jaguar supporters coming to campus that your safety is our top priority. We had a phenomenal and safe parade to kick off the week. Let’s continue to work together to ensure we have a successful Homecoming overall.

We appreciate your continued support and cooperation as we aim to keep Southern University safe.

#WeAreSouthern

Sincerely,

John K. Pierre

Chancellor

This decision comes a week after Louisiana State had a shooting on campus during its homecoming game. Texas Southern University also increased security measures just ahead of its homecoming festivities in response to shootings at several HBCUs during homecoming events. The latest incidents occurred at Jackson State University and Alcorn State University.