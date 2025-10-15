Homecoming is a special time for all HBCUs. As homecoming season begins, many HBCUs are taking precautions to ensure the safety of those who attend. Following a recent increase of shootings at HBCUs during homecoming events, Texas Southern University is making some changes in preparation.

Texas Southern’s president, J.W. Crawford III, released a statement on how he and the university plan to keep students, alumni, and others safe this homecoming season. To limit the chance of any unfortunate events during homecoming events, all campus homecoming activities, including tailgating, will end at 7:00pm (CT) on October 18. Crawford and the university came to this conclusion after working with the Texas Southern University Department of Public Safety. Both local and national trends show that ending events early will decrease the chance of incidents that threaten the safety of those who are attending homecoming.

Here is the full statement below:

October 13, 2025,

Every fall, institutions of higher education across the country invite their own to come home! Schools, large and small, host generations of graduates on the hallowed grounds of the campus to revisit where their futures were shaped, sharpened, and honed to a fine edge. To once again explore and revel in the place where they entered with a dream and exited with a plan. This annual pilgrimage is a merging of past and present, marked by enduring institutional pride.

HBCU homecomings are well-known for celebration, pageantry, and enduring hope for continued growth, progress, and accomplishment. There is also a practicality to HBCU homecomings. Current students engage with alumni and visualize themselves as successful graduates returning home to mentor a new generation.

Alumni and donors experience the advances in the learning environment, expansion of the student experience, and innovative facilities, all made possible by their investments. They are able to meaningfully appreciate with eyes, hands, and hearts how their love for the institution is changing the world.

Since the origin of university homecoming in 1911, the legacy of these cherished events has been one of positivity and renewal; however, we must remain vigilant to maintain this history and this joyous occasion.

Recently, several universities have experienced unfortunate incidents that have marred their homecoming celebrations. I am confident every Tiger wants Texas Southern University Homecoming 2025 to be notable only for the celebration and camaraderie. The success and safety of homecoming is not solely the task of the University Administration. Every person who holds this University dear bears collective responsibility to protect the reputation of Texas Southern as an institution of distinction. Students, alumni, and the surrounding community deserve an environment that reflects the dignity, unity, and pride of this great institution.

It is my charge to host annual homecomings that bring generations of Tigers together for years to come; no unwarranted incident can be allowed to jeopardize the ability of the University to do so.

As part of my commitment to the safety and well-being of everyone who gathers on the Texas Southern University Yard, all campus homecoming activities on Saturday, October 18, 2025, including tailgating, will conclude at 7:00 pm (CT).

As president, I determined this course of action after careful personal discernment and consultation with the Texas Southern University Department of Public Safety. Evaluation of national trends and local data indicates that early closure is an effective deterrent to incidents that could compromise celebration and safety. It is incumbent on us all to do our best to ensure the safety and enjoyment of homecoming and to deter those who seek only to create chaos.

The University is working closely with students, alumni, and event organizers and participants to ensure the spirit of homecoming remains vibrant. Music, fellowship, and Tiger pride will continue to thrive within a schedule that prioritizes community well-being. I appreciate your cooperation, understanding, and continued enthusiasm as we celebrate responsibly and uphold the institutional integrity that distinguishes Texas Southern University as a beacon of Excellence in Achievement.

Together, we will ensure Texas Southern University Homecoming 2025 is remembered not only for its unity and joy but also for the care we demonstrated for one another and for this enduring tradition.

Texas Southern is the only school thus far to announce its changes to safety guidelines in preparation for homecoming season. Three HBCUs have had shootings occur during homecoming events. The shootings took place at Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, and South Carolina State University. Sadly, the incidents at Alcorn State and South Carolina State resulted in the death of two women. During the shooting at Jackson State, a child was shot and treated for their injuries at a nearbymedical center.

The Texas Southern homecoming football game against Virginia University of Lynchburg kicks off at 1 pm on Saturday, October 18.