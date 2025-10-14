Homecoming is supposed to be a time when students, alumni, and others come together to celebrate the legacy and history of their HBCUs, but sadly, a surge of gun violence has ruined what is supposed to be a happy time. This past weekend, shootings have been reported at two different HBCUs during homecoming week.

Both shootings occurred on October 11 at Jackson State University and Alcorn State University. The shooting in Jackson occurred on the day of the university’s homecoming game near the tailgate section. A child was shot in the abdomen and later transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) by Jackson police. Both the Capitol police and the Jackson police are still investigating the incident. There are currently no suspects.

The shooting at Alcorn State left two people injured and one person dead. According to WLBT, the shooting occurred near the Industrial Technology Building just after 6 o’clock. The campus issued an immediate campus lockdown following the shooting.

The woman who died from her injuries has been identified as 29-year-old Brekyra Fisher, the other two victims have not yet been identified. The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are currently working on the case. No arrests have been made in this case. Earlier today, Alcorn State released a statement on the incident.

Here is the full statement:

Dear Alcorn Family,

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the tragic loss of life and the trauma experienced during what was otherwise a joyful time of Homecoming celebration. As we grieve the passing of Ms. Brekyra Fisher and pray for the healing of those injured, let us also hold their families and one another close in the bonds of faith, hope, and love that define us as Braves.

Moments like this remind us of both the fragility and the sacredness of life. Yet even amid pain and confusion, we can take comfort in knowing that God is near to the brokenhearted and that hope is more resilient than despair.

Let us use this time to reach out—to check on one another, to listen, to pray, and to be the family that makes Alcorn so special. The Office of Religious and Spiritual Life stands ready to walk with anyone who needs spiritual or emotional support in the days ahead.

Please join us Thursday, Oct. 16, during our 5:30 p.m. Chapel service for a balloon release.

Together, we will heal. Together, we will hope. Together, we will rebound against the odds—because we are Always Alcorn.

These events only add to recent shootings that have occurred at HBCUs this month. Earlier this month a shooting happened during homecoming at South Carolina State University, leaving one person dead and another injured. 19-year-old Julia Butler died from her injuries, while the other victim was left in critical condition. Although the incident did not occur during the university’s homecoming last week, a shooting took place near the campus of Virginia State University, leaving one person dead.