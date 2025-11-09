De'Andre Hunter pulled off a marvelous crossover move on Josh Giddey during the Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Hunter is going through his second season with the Cavaliers, his seventh in the NBA. Cleveland acquired him from Atlanta as the team looked to utilize him as valuable wing depth while providing shooting and defense.

They were due for an intriguing showdown against the Bulls, a fellow division rival who had a solid start to the season. Hunter embraced the challenge as he involved Giddey during a play midway through the third quarter. Hunter pulled out his dribble moves then performed the crossover, dropping Giddey to the ground and throwing down the two-handed dunk.

How De'Andre Hunter, Cavaliers played against Bulls

Deandre Hunter can enjoy adding that highlight to his mixtape, helping the Cavaliers secure a solid 128-122 win over the Bulls.

The game was competitive between both teams as Cleveland needed to make a rally. Chicago got off to a 72-56 lead at halftime, having scored 43 in the second quarter. Despite this, the hosts fought back as they outscored their visitors 72-50 in the last 24 minutes of regulation.

Perimeter shooting, ball movement and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Cavaliers prevailed in all three categories by making 17 3-pointers, creating 32 assists and limiting their turnovers to just nine. It wasn't the same for the Bulls as they only converted 13 triples, produced 27 assists and committed 14 turnovers.

Five players scored in double-digits for Cleveland, including Hunter. He finished with a display of 29 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one block. He shot 10-of-16 from the field, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, and 5-of-7 from the free-throw line. Donovan Mitchell followed with 29 points, six rebounds, six assists, and a steal. Evan Mobley delivered 24 points and eight rebounds, Jaylon Tyson had 17 points and seven rebounds, while Jarrett Allen provided 11 points and three rebounds.

The Cavaliers will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Miami Heat on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET.