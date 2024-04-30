The end seems near for the Miami Heat in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. After suffering a 102-88 loss to the Boston Celtics at home in Game 4, Miami finds itself down 3-1 in the series. With that said, let's take a look at some of the reasons that led to Miami's doom on Monday night.
Injuries, injuries
This one's obvious, but it has been the biggest culprit behind the struggles of Miami in the playoffs.
The Heat getting blown out at home in Games 3 and 4 was a strong indication of the poor state of their roster. Miami was already a long shot to get past the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, let alone go deep and win the championship, entering the postseason because of injuries to their key players, particularly Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier.
Even if those players were around to help the Heat, Miami would still be the underdog in the Celtics series. Without the pair, the Heat are unsurprisingly in a corner they find themselves in after four games. They can consider themselves lucky for successfully stealing at least a win in this series, thanks to their win in Game 2, but after two more games, the Heat's thin roster has been further exposed by, of all teams the deep and stacked Celtics squad.
2002: Bam/Dragic get hurt in the Finals
2021: Shortest offseason in NBA history
2022: Tyler hurt in the ECF
2023: Tyler/Oladipo gone in the 1st rd, Jimmy hobbled after the 2nd round
2024: Jimmy/Rozier hurt before the Playoffs
Like… c'mon, man.
— Naveen Ganglani (@naveenganglani) April 30, 2024
Butler isn't going to walk through the door for the Heat anytime soon. At least not during this first-round battle against the top team in the Eastern Conference because of an MCL injury he suffered in the Play-in Tournament game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Rozier, on the other hand, has yet to suit up for Miami in the postseason due to neck spasms.
Heat's 3-point shooting continues to regress
If the Heat are to pull off a miracle comeback to win this series, they are going to need their 3-point shooting to return to at least close to the level it was in Game 2. When Miami shocked the Celtics in that contest, the Heat drained a total of 23 3-pointers on 43 attempts from behind the arc for an incredible 53.5 percent success rate. The Heat are not going to convert over 20 threes every game on 50 percent or better shooting, but their outside shooting has to be better. When they lost Game 1, they went just 12/37 from deep (32.4%). In Game 3, the Heat shot just 32.1 percent (9/28) from the 3-point region. During their Game 4 loss, the Heat's 3-point shooting dipped below 30 percent, going just 9/33 (27.3%) on their 3-point tries.
Miami's bench, which is supposed to give the Heat quality minutes and boost on offense, combined for only 1/10 shooting from the 3-pointe area in Game 4, while Nikola Jovic and Tyler Herro combined for just three 3-pointers on 10 shots.
Miami's defense let Mr. White cook
While the Heat struggled to find their rhythm on offense, the Celtics leaned on Derrick White to lead their attack. The Celtics actually shot poorly in Game 4, as they posted a 41.9 field goal percentage, but White got his team's back, as he scattered 38 points on 15/26 shooting from the floor. The Heat let White get into his comfort zone early, as he scored 22 points and sank six 3-pointers in the first half. And if the Heat's defense made any adjustment to their defense against White, it was hard to tell they made life hard for him because he did not even attempt a single free throw in the contest (via StatMuse).
“In tonight's win over the Heat, Derrick White of the @celtics scored 38 points while attempting zero free throws. That is the second-most points ever in an NBA playoff game while also having 0 FTA. Chuck Person had 39 points on April 28, 1991 against the Celtics.”