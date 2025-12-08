Nik Bonitto's rampage this season continued in Week 14. Facing off against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos star had himself a night. Bonitto recorded two sacks in their 24-17 win against their division rival. The win cemented Denver's spot on top of the AFC and put them in a prime position to win the coveted first-round bye in the playoffs.

As for Bonitto, the star pass rusher is chasing a record set by a Broncos legend. Bonitto now has 12.5 sacks on the season, six sacks less than Von Miller's 18.5 single-season franchise record. Even though there's just four games left on the season, the star pass rusher said that he's still gunning for that record.

“#Broncos OLB Nik Bonitto, with 2 sacks today to get to 12.5, told me he’s still hoping to catch or break team record of 18.5 by Von Miller in 2012,” Chris Tomasson posted on X. “'It’s within range but it’s going to be tough. I’m going to have to have some good ones over the last couple of games. So we’ll see.'”

Article Continues Below

Is this doable for Bonitto? The Broncos still have the Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, and Los Angeles Chargers in their schedule, in that order. The Packers pose a threat to Bonitto's record (allowing just 1.4 sacks per game, the second-best mark in the league), but the Jaguars (21st, 2.5 sacks per game), Chiefs (15th, 2.2 sacks), and Chargers (27th, 3.3 sacks) should be favorable matchups for Denver's vaunted defensive line.

After signing a contract extension this offseason, Bonitto has played arguably the best season of his career. The Broncos pass-rusher is outperforming his stellar 2024 season. Aside from the 12.5 sacks (one below his career-high last season), Bonitto has recorded 12 tackles for loss, 39 total tackles, and 24 quarterback hits. ESPN's Pass Rush Win Rate metric also has him at #3, winning his pass rush reps 23% of the time.