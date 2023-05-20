Miami Heat star center Bam Adebayo stuffed the stat sheet in Friday night’s Game 2 against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. He scored 22 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, and dished out nine assists in a game the Heat went on to win by a final score of 111-105. Thanks largely to Adebayo’s fantastic all-around performance, the Heat own a commanding 2-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Following Game 2, Adebayo spoke with the media, and he doubled down on his “great passer” take from Game 1, per a tweet from the NBA’s official Twitter account:

“Like I said…before Kyle was hating that one time…I’m a great passer.”

"Like I said…before Kyle was hating that one time…I'm a great passer." Bam Adebayo on Coach Spoelstra telling him to be himself as an all-around player 🔊 #NBAConferenceFinals presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/UxnZuKpv0J — NBA (@NBA) May 20, 2023

Bam Adebayo, 25, is in his sixth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks, 2.5 turnovers, and 2.8 personal fouls per game across 75 appearances this season (all starts).

The former Kentucky star shot the ball with great accuracy from the free-throw line in the 2022-23 campaign, at least by his standards — Adebayo’s 80.6% free-throw percentage was the highest of his pro career.

Bam Adebayo and the Heat now have a pivotal Game 3 on Sunday night. If they can beat Tatum and the Celtics on their home floor, they will have a 3-0 series lead and secure their spot in the NBA Finals, as no team in league history has ever come all the way back from a 3-0 deficit to win the series. So here’s to hoping that Adebayo puts together another masterclass on Sunday and leads the Heat to victory.