The Golden State Warriors have had a relatively quiet offseason thus far, mostly opting to run back the same roster that exited in the second round this past season. One big decision the Warriors have yet to make is what to do about Jonathan Kuminga, who remains unsigned and is a polarizing player both for Golden State and around the league.

Recently, Gilbert Arenas took to his own “Gil's Arena Show” podcast with an idea that would send Kuminga to the Chicago Bulls.

“They’re looking like they’d try to go after like a (Josh) Giddey type. That’s their type of player. Giddey,” said Arenas of the Warriors.

Podcast guest Nick Young also weighed in on the idea.

“For sure Giddey. Oh he’d love Giddey. That’d be his favorite new position,” he said.

Arenas then broke down what Giddey's potential fit in a Warriors jersey would look like.

“They’d put Giddey at the one,” he said. “They’d put him at the Point and say, ‘Yeah, just do you.’ Now they have a guy who’s going to rebound, pass the ball, shoot like he’ll hit shots.”

An interesting idea

Complicating Gilbert Arenas' idea is the fact that Josh Giddey is also currently a restricted free agent and is widely expected to return to the Chicago Bulls, who traded for him last summer, on a new, lucrative contract.

However, in theory, the idea of Giddey on the Warriors could be enticing. Giddey is an outstanding playmaker at 6'8″, able to see above the defense and make solid reads. As history has proven, Stephen Curry is more than comfortable playing off the ball at times, using the threat of his all-time great shooting and incredible stamina to keep defenses off balance while Giddey would theoretically orchestrate the offense.

Giddey also showed signs of an improved outside jumper down the stretch of last season for the Bulls, but it remains to be seen whether that was evidence of a long-term change of just a blip on the radar.

While a Giddey-Kuminga swap seems unlikely at best, this is the time of the offseason when fans' minds start to wander.