One of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class is five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson. Atkinson can go anywhere in the country, and he has narrowed his list of options down to four schools. He will be choosing between Clemson, Oregon, Texas and the Georgia football team. Atkinson has not locked in a commitment date yet, but he will be making his decision soon. These are four of the best programs in the country right now, and one of them will be earning a commitment from a future star.

“NEWS: Five-Star LB Tyler Atkinson is down to Clemson, Georgia, Oregon, & Texas, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 215 LB is one of the Top Overall Recruits in the 2026 Class. Atkinson says a commitment is coming soon.”

Tyler Atkinson is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #9 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #1 LB and the top player in the state of Georgia. Atkinson currently attends Grayson High School in Loganville, GA, which is less than an hour away from Athens. Keeping this in-state star home would be huge for Kirby Smart and the Georgia football team.

“Highly-productive inside linebacker that can emerge as the soul of a defense with his instincts and athleticism,” Atkinson's scouting report states. “Owns more of a streamlined build at this stage, but is blessed with a longer frame and should have no issues eventually carrying 225 pounds or more. Quick to locate the football with his field awareness and will mirror ball carries with his rare start-stop ability and exceptional lateral burst. Has proven to be rather effective on the blitz as he will slip and dip around blockers before geting to the quarterback.”

Atkinson is one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting class for a reason. He has dominated the Georgia high school football scene, and he could be the next great LB for the Bulldogs.

“Not one that has been asked to man-up a ton in coverage, but is comfortable dropping back into space and shading passing lanes,” the scouting report adds. “Must keep improving play strength and get better at attacking college-sized linemen, but should be viewed as a playmaking second-level defender that can rack up stops all over the field like he has been doing since he was a freshman for one of the Peach State’s top programs. Could fit into a variety of different schemes at the next level and will likely offer three-down value given how he moves and strikes.”

Georgia, Texas, Oregon and Clemson are all recruiting at an elite level, and one of these schools will be making a massive addition to its 2026 class soon. Where should Tyler Atkinson go?