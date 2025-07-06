NBA Summer League is a time for newly drafted players to showcase their talents, as well as the rookies of yesteryear to show what they’ve been working on in the offseason. There’s also room for highlight reel plays. During the Miami Heat’s summer league game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Kel’el Ware threw down an early contender for dunk of the summer.

The dunk from Kel’el Ware came during the Heat’s second summer league game at the California Classic. Heat guard Javonte Cooke made a move off the dribble when he saw Ware lurking near the basket. He threw a lob up to the Heat big man who caught the pass and dunked on Lakers center Trey Jemison. Although the Heat would lose that game, Ware finished with 12 points, three rebounds and one blocked shot in 28 minutes.

Coming off a strong rookie season, Ware is primed to play a key role for the Heat this upcoming season. In fact, he was reportedly deemed untouchable in trade talks for Kevin Durant. Ware was selected by the Heat with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. He appeared in 64 games as a rookie, including 36 starts, at a little over 22 minutes per game.

Ware averaged 9.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots with splits of 55.4 percent shooting from the field, 31.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 68.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He was selected to the All-Rookie Second Team.

During his rookie season, he also played two games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the G League affiliate of the Heat. During those two games, he put up 18.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists. 2.0 steals and 3.0 blocked shots while shooting 57.1 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from the three-point line and 66.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Looking at the Heat’s depth chart for next season, it’s possible Ware starts in the frontcourt alongside Bam Adebayo. Either that or he will certainly be the first big man off the bench.