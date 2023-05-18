The NBA Playoffs continue as the Miami Heat (44-38) visit the Boston Celtics (57-25) for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals! Action tips off Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Miami took a 1-0 series lead thanks to their 123-116 win in Game 1. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Heat-Celtics prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Heat-Celtics Game 2 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Heat-Celtics Odds

Miami Heat: +9 (-110)

Boston Celtics: -9 (-110)

Over: 215.5 (-110)

Under: 215.5 (-110)

How To Watch Heat vs. Celtics

TV: TNT

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT

*Find out how to watch Heat-Celtics LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Heat Could Cover The Spread

Miami continued their Cinderella run through the NBA Playoffs in Game 1. The Eastern Conference’s No. 8 seed upset the title favorites in their own building, 123-116. Miami did so through unusual means. The usually-defensive-minded Heat dropped 123 on Boston’s fourth-ranked defense thanks to shooting 54% overall and draining 16/31 threes. They did a great job competing on the glass despite being undersized – winning the rebounding battle 35-34. That said, Miami shot just 35% from three during the regular season – 23rd in the league. Consequently, some regression may be in store for Game 2. As a result, the Heat need to get back to their basics and lock down Boston’s offense while getting another strong night from Jimmy Butler if they want to cover as heavy underdogs in Game 2.

Jimmy Butler shut down any talk of him being limited by injury in Game 1. Miami’s star dropped 35 points in the win – shooting 12/15 overall and raining 2/4 threes. Despite Boston’s defensive prowess, they appeared helpless in defending Butler. Whether he was rising above defenders for mid-range jumpers or getting to the rim, Butler proved too much to handle in Game 1. His huge night wasn’t anything of an anomaly, either, as Butler’s scoring is up to 31.5 PPG for the postseason. Considering he averaged 25.6 PPG against the Celtics in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, expect him to continue rolling in Game 2.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the Miami side was the aggression of Bam Adebayo. Miami’s versatile center averaged 18.7 PPG in their previous series against the Knicks and only built on that in the series opener against Boston. Bam scored 20 points on an efficient 9/13 shooting in addition to snagging eight rebounds. Boston notably shut Bam down last year – holding him to just 15 PPG and 8.4 RPG. That said, he did record two big nights of 31 and 25 points. With the Celtics interior defense showing no signs of containing him in Game 1, the Heat need Bam to continue his aggressive play on offense if they want any shot of covering in Game 2.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

Boston felt the let-down of their monster Game 7 win against the 76ers in the series opener. They looked gassed at times in their Game 1 loss – particularly on the defensive end. The 123 points they allowed marked only the fourth time this postseason they gave up over 120. That said, there are certainly some signs of a bounce-back heading into Game 2. While the Heat shot an incredible 52% from beyond the arc, the Celtics drained just 10/29 triples. Considering they ranked fifth in the NBA with a 38% three-point percentage during the regular season, expect some positive regression for Boston’s fourth-ranked offense.

Although he couldn’t replicate the 51 points scored in their Game 7 win against the 76ers, Jayson Tatum continued to shine under the bright lights of the NBA postseason. Tatum scored 30 points in the opener despite hitting just a single three. He looked unstoppable attacking the rim and in turn, made 11 trips to the free-throw line. Although his four turnovers were concerning, Tatum should have better games ahead of him. He averaged 25 PPG against Miami last year and should continue to operate as the focal point of Boston’s offense in Game 2.

Although Boston lost Game 1 by seven, they shot just 35% from beyond the arc. While Malcolm Brogdon (2/4) and Derrick White (3/5) shot well off the bench, their starters struggled immensely. Whether it be Tatum (1/3), Al Hereford (1/5), or Jaylen Brown (1/6), Boston’s starters couldn’t buy a basket from deep. Expect that to change in Game 2 despite Miami’s stout defense. Their 10-made threes tied their lowest total of the postseason and marked a start contrast to their proficiency from deep in the previous round. Consequently, look for Tatum and Brown to give Boston a lot more production from deep in Game 2.

Final Heat-Celtics Prediction & Pick

Despite Miami covering with ease in Game 1, Boston didn’t look like the same team from the previous round. With the Heat already having stolen home-court advantage, don’t expect their best effort in Game 2. Consequently, I like the Celtics to make short work of the Het in Game 2 and even the series.

Final Heat-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Boston Celtics -9 (-110)