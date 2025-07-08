Duncan Robinson knew this day would eventually come, but that did not make it any easier. After seven years with the Miami Heat, he is heading north to join the Detroit Pistons. On his way out, Robinson took a moment to share a personal farewell that captured just how much the journey had meant to him.

“Man, it's hard to put into words what putting on a Heat jersey has meant to me,” he said in a statement. “As an undrafted 24-year-old just looking for his place, Miami gave me more than that—gave me a home. From Sioux Falls to Finals runs (plural!), I got to play for an organization and a city that welcomed me with open arms.”

The trade came together as part of a sign-and-trade deal that sent Robinson to Detroit and brought Simon Fontecchio to Miami. For Robinson, the move closes a chapter that began in 2018 when he signed with the Heat as an undrafted rookie searching for an opportunity. In the end, he found more than a roster spot; he found a home.

The 31-year-old posted a montage video of some of his most memorable moments wearing the Heat uniform. It showed clips of his early days with the team, practice shots, and crucial playoff buckets.

Those words spoke to the unique bond Robinson built with the city and the team. Few players have come so far from such humble beginnings. He joined the Heat without the pedigree of a lottery pick or the headlines of a big-name signing. Instead, he worked his way from the G-League to the NBA, all while developing into one of the league's most dangerous shooters.

“While I'm so proud of the success we had on the court, I'm equally proud of the relationships I've built off it. Miami is a truly special place that I will always consider home. Thank you Heat Nation for supporting me and having my back (most of the time). I'll love this city forever,” he added.

In seven seasons with Miami, the 6-foot-7 shooting guard has made 1,202 three-pointers, the most in franchise history. His shooting helped power the Heat's Cinderella run to the 2020 NBA Finals in the Orlando bubble, and again in 2023 when they reached the Finals as an eighth seed. Along the way, Robinson earned a reputation for relentless preparation and a willingness to embrace whatever role the team needed.

This past season, he averaged 11 points and connected on nearly 39% of his shots from deep. Those numbers caught the attention of Detroit, which has been looking to add reliable floor spacing around Cade Cunningham and its young core. Robinson's veteran experience and shooting will immediately give the Pistons a new dimension on offense.

For the Heat, the trade frees up salary cap space and creates more flexibility to pursue other roster moves. Miami has already added Norman Powell to bolster the backcourt and is exploring additional signings to reshape the rotation. While parting with Robinson was difficult, the move reflects the team's focus on staying competitive while managing the luxury tax.

Though Robinson will now suit up in Detroit, his time in Miami leaves an imprint that goes beyond numbers and trophies. He became a reminder of what is possible when a player commits fully to his craft and trusts the process. His story will remain an inspiration for every young player chasing a dream without guarantees.

Looking ahead, he has a chance to help lead the Pistons back into playoff contention. Detroit has struggled in recent years, but the front office believes that his shooting and veteran presence can accelerate their progress.

For Robinson, the move is both a fresh start and an opportunity to keep proving that hard work and belief can take you anywhere. As he begins this next chapter, one thing is certain.

No matter where he plays, Robinson’s heart will always hold a place for the city that believed in him first. For Heat fans, the feeling is mutual.