Norman Powell offered a message of gratitude to the Los Angeles Clippers after being traded to the Miami Heat on Monday as part of a three-team deal involving the Utah Jazz.

Powell reposted the Clippers’ “Thank You” graphic on his Instagram story, adding, “It’s Always Love #clippernation 🔴🔵.”

The 32-year-old guard was dealt to Miami in a transaction that also sent John Collins to the Clippers. In return, the Jazz received Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 second-round pick from Los Angeles. The trade ends Powell’s four-season tenure in L.A., which began when the Clippers acquired him from the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2021–22 season.

Powell is coming off a career-best season, averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals across 60 games. He shot 48.4% from the field and 41.8% from three-point range while playing 32.6 minutes per game. Despite his production, Powell was widely viewed as an All-Star snub.

Norman Powell on his Instagram story: "It's Always Love #clippernation 🔴🔵"

The veteran guard now joins a Miami Heat team undergoing a significant transition following the midseason trade of Jimmy Butler III to the Golden State Warriors. Miami finished the regular season 37-45 but advanced through the Play-In Tournament, winning both of their games to secure a playoff berth. Their postseason run was cut short by a first-round sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Norman Powell joins Heat as Clippers reshape roster following first-round playoff exit

In Los Angeles, Powell’s departure is part of a broader roster overhaul after the Clippers’ seven-game first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets. The team posted a 50-32 record in the regular season before falling to the three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

The Clippers have remained active in free agency. Last week, the team signed veteran center Brook Lopez to a two-year, $18 million contract. They also re-signed James Harden to a two-year deal worth $81.5 million. Additionally, Los Angeles has been linked to two high-profile veterans — Bradley Beal and Chris Paul. Beal is reportedly a buyout candidate with the Phoenix Suns, while Paul recently stated that the 2025–26 campaign will likely be his final NBA season.

Powell concludes his Clippers stint having made a strong offensive impact and providing reliable scoring off the bench and as a spot starter. He played 183 games for Los Angeles across parts of four seasons.

The trade gives Miami a proven scorer to help stabilize a roster still adjusting to major changes. Powell, an 11-year NBA veteran, has previously won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and brings valuable playoff experience to a Heat team looking to re-establish itself in the Eastern Conference hierarchy.

The Clippers, meanwhile, continue to reshape their roster around Kawhi Leonard and Harden, aiming to stay competitive in a deep Western Conference while exploring further additions in free agency.