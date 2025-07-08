Norman Powell offered a message of gratitude to the Los Angeles Clippers after being traded to the Miami Heat on Monday as part of a three-team deal involving the Utah Jazz.

Powell reposted the Clippers’ “Thank You” graphic on his Instagram story, adding, “It’s Always Love #clippernation 🔴🔵.”

The 32-year-old guard was dealt to Miami in a transaction that also sent John Collins to the Clippers. In return, the Jazz received Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 second-round pick from Los Angeles. The trade ends Powell’s four-season tenure in L.A., which began when the Clippers acquired him from the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2021–22 season.

Powell is coming off a career-best season, averaging 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals across 60 games. He shot 48.4% from the field and 41.8% from three-point range while playing 32.6 minutes per game. Despite his production, Powell was widely viewed as an All-Star snub.

The veteran guard now joins a Miami Heat team undergoing a significant transition following the midseason trade of Jimmy Butler III to the Golden State Warriors. Miami finished the regular season 37-45 but advanced through the Play-In Tournament, winning both of their games to secure a playoff berth. Their postseason run was cut short by a first-round sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Norman Powell joins Heat as Clippers reshape roster following first-round playoff exit

Article Continues Below
LA Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) drives against Miami Heat guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the second quarter at Intuit Dome.
© Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

In Los Angeles, Powell’s departure is part of a broader roster overhaul after the Clippers’ seven-game first-round loss to the Denver Nuggets. The team posted a 50-32 record in the regular season before falling to the three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.

The Clippers have remained active in free agency. Last week, the team signed veteran center Brook Lopez to a two-year, $18 million contract. They also re-signed James Harden to a two-year deal worth $81.5 million. Additionally, Los Angeles has been linked to two high-profile veterans — Bradley Beal and Chris Paul. Beal is reportedly a buyout candidate with the Phoenix Suns, while Paul recently stated that the 2025–26 campaign will likely be his final NBA season.

Powell concludes his Clippers stint having made a strong offensive impact and providing reliable scoring off the bench and as a spot starter. He played 183 games for Los Angeles across parts of four seasons.

The trade gives Miami a proven scorer to help stabilize a roster still adjusting to major changes. Powell, an 11-year NBA veteran, has previously won an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and brings valuable playoff experience to a Heat team looking to re-establish itself in the Eastern Conference hierarchy.

The Clippers, meanwhile, continue to reshape their roster around Kawhi Leonard and Harden, aiming to stay competitive in a deep Western Conference while exploring further additions in free agency.

More Clippers News
Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) drives to the basket past Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena.
Bradley Beal’s wife seemingly reposts James Harden wedding inviteRishav Bhat ·
LA Clippers president of baskerball operations Lawrence Frank watches in the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Intuit Dome.
Clippers’ Lawrence Frank makes promise amid Bradley Beal rumorsPreston Byers ·
Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) is defended by Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) in the first half at Intuit Dome.
Lawrence Frank breaks silence on Norman Powell-John Collins Clippers’ tradeJulian Ojeda ·
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (24) heads down court after a 3-point basket in the first half of game four of round one of the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Intuit Dome.
Clippers send hearfelt message for Norman Powell after stunning tradeRishav Bhat ·
Clippers, Suns' Bradley Beal, Lakers
Why Clippers make more sense for Bradley Beal than LakersAlex House ·
Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) reacts to a three point basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Delta Center.
Clippers trade grade for Norman Powell-John Collins deal with Heat, JazzRohan Brahmbhatt ·