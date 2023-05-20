A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are now facing seemingly insurmountable odds in the Eastern Conference Finals. This is after they lost Game 2 on Friday night against the Miami Heat, 111-105, thereby allowing Jimmy Butler and Co. to mount a commanding 2-0 series lead with Games 3 and 4 now headed to Miami.

Even Tatum himself can’t help but admit that they’re in a deep, deep hole right now. However, the Celtics superstar is adamant that this series is far from over:

“It’s tough, it’s a challenge,” Tatum said. “There’s no point in being up here sad as s**t. They came here and won two games. They played well, you give them credit. But we’re not dead or anything. We got a great opportunity. I still have the utmost confidence; everybody has the utmost confidence. We just got to get ready for Game 3.”

Tatum will need to be much better than he was in the first two games of this series if he wants to help the Celtics come back from the dead. In particular, Boston needs their best player to show up when it matters the most — during crunch time. In Games 1 and 2, Tatum is a combined 0-of-3 in total field goal attempts in the fourth quarter. Yes, that’s for both games. A full 24 minutes of action.

Be that as it may, Jayson Tatum remains unfazed. When asked if he believes the Celtics are capable of winning four out of the next five games, Tatum had a one-word reply: “Yeah.”