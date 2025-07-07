The Phoenix Suns appear headed for a reset. Even after trading Kevin Durant and his $54.7 million salary, they remain above the second apron. That limits them to minimum deals and re-signing their own free agents. Cody Martin was waived to cut costs, while Tyus Jones (Magic) and Mason Plumlee (Hornets) have departed. Their lone signing, Euroleague standout, Nigel Hayes-Davis, hasn’t played in the NBA since 2018 and may struggle for minutes in a crowded wing rotation. Meanwhile, Bradley Beal is reportedly nearing a buyout that would stretch $96.9 million over five years, freeing up cap space.

The three-time All-Star is expected to draw significant interest once he hits free agency. Here are his four best landing spots, ranked from most ideal to least ideal.

1. Miami Heat – Scoring, Stability, and Flexibility

Pat Riley’s next move might just heat things up again. Beal in South Beach? It makes sense. The Heat are in transition, having missed out on both Durant and several other marquee names in recent years. Still, they remain hungry for scoring and veteran leadership. A short-term deal for Beal provides exactly that without compromising Miami’s cap flexibility heading into 2026.

The Heat already passed on Beal’s massive contract during Jimmy Butler trade talks. Now that he's available on a likely minimum or mid-level deal, though, the math changes. Beal can take pressure off a young roster that lacks consistent shot creation and potentially thrive in Erik Spoelstra’s system. His arrival could be the spark Miami needs to remain competitive while rebuilding on the fly.

2. Los Angeles Lakers – Bench Boost and Familiar Faces

Don’t sleep on the Lakers. They may not have made a big splash yet this summer, but they’re in the market for experienced scoring, especially off the bench. Beal averaged 17.0 points last season. That means he's hardly washed. He could certainly provide instant offense for a second unit that often stalls when LeBron James, Luka Doncic, or Austin Reaves sits.

Crucially, Lakers assistant coach Scott Brooks knows Beal well from their time in Washington. That's where Beal made two of his three All-Star appearances. That familiarity might be key in helping Beal rediscover rhythm and confidence. A bench role on a contending team with strong leadership and a defined culture? It might be just what Beal needs at this stage in his career.

3. Milwaukee Bucks – A Lillard-Sized Hole to Fill

Milwaukee needs a new scorer. Beal could be the perfect low-cost solution. The Bucks’ decision to waive Damian Lillard caught everyone off guard. Now, they’re left with a glaring need in the backcourt. Beal may not have Lillard’s explosiveness, but he offers reliable scoring and floor spacing. That's exactly what Milwaukee needs to complement Giannis Antetokounmpo.

More importantly, Beal will come at a fraction of the cost. He could really help the Bucks stay under the tax apron while still addressing a vital need. With Myles Turner in tow to shore up the defense, Milwaukee’s focus should shift to finding guards who can create and convert. Beal fits that bill and could see a resurgence playing alongside a perennial MVP candidate in Giannis.

4. San Antonio Spurs – Veteran Voice for a Rising Power

San Antonio may not scream “win-now,” but don’t overlook them. The Spurs boast a dynamic young core led by Victor Wembanyama, 2025 Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, and No. 2 overall pick Dylan Harper. Beal wouldn’t just be a scorer here. He’d be a veteran mentor helping shape the future of the franchise.

Interestingly, KD reportedly included San Antonio on his list of preferred destinations before landing in Houston. If the Spurs were good enough for KD to consider, why not Beal? With a talented young roster on the rise, Beal could play meaningful minutes and help this team accelerate its timeline toward playoff contention.