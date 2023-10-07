The Miami Heat whiffed out on their biggest target this offseason in Damian Lillard. When Lillard initially requested a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers, he listed the Heat as his only preferred destination. While many fans and media alike believed Lillard would ultimately join the Heat, it was revealed that the two sides reportedly had limited discussions that ceased following NBA Summer League. The team had interest in Jrue Holiday as a backup plan at point guard but that failed to materialize as well. The question then remains, who will be the Heat's starting point guard this season? With training camp underway, veteran Kyle Lowry remarked that he is expecting to be the Heat starting point guard as per Wes Goldberg of All U Can Heat and Locked On Heat.

Kyle Lowry still expects to start at point guard, but says he hasn't had a conversation with Spo about it yet pic.twitter.com/9XOFoCjPRm — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) October 6, 2023

As per Goldberg, Kyle Lowry hasn't had any discussions yet with head coach Erik Spoelstra regarding the Heat starting point guard spot. Following Gabe Vincent's departure to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency, Lowry is the logical choice to start at point guard. He began last season as the starting point guard and started in 44 games before being sidelined due to injury. Vincent took over the starting point guard spot late in the season and that continued throughout the NBA playoffs.

Lowry was still pretty productive last season averaging 11.2 points per game, 4.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 40.4 percent shooting from the field, 34.5 percent shooting from the the three-point line and 85.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.