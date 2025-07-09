Last season, Arizona State football took the Big 12 and the college football world by storm. After being picked to be one of the worst teams in the Big 12 coming into the season, Kenny Dillingham led the Sun Devils to an 11-3 record, a conference title and a berth in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, where they lost to Texas in overtime.

The culture that Dillingham has built in just two years in Tempe deserves a lot of credit for that, but you can't get as far as Arizona State did in 2024 without having star players.

Of course, running back Cam Skattebo and quarterback Sam Leavitt got a lot of the attention for Arizona State and rightfully so, but there's an argument to be made that star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson was the best of the bunch.

Tyson was a terror for the Big 12 last season, and now there's a chance that he could be even better coming into 2025. At Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday, Dillingham said that his star pass catcher is even bigger and faster, according to Chris Karpman of 247 Sports.

“Jordyn Tyson has gained 10 pounds and is 1.5 mph faster (GPS top speed), according to Kenny Dillingham, who said Tyson's work ethic has matched his talent this offseason, with Hines Ward being a great model of the work ethic required for greatness,” Karpman reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Ward, a two-time Super Bowl Champion and a legendary wideout with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is currently the wide receivers coach at Arizona State and is undoubtedly a great role model for Tyson to have as he continues to chase his NFL dreams.

The Texas native is certainly hungry to come back and have a big year after injuring his shoulder in Arizona State's final regular season game in 2024, forcing him to miss the Big 12 Championship Game against Iowa State and the CFP quarterfinal against Texas.

The former Colorado standout was a massive part of the Sun Devils' offense last season after missing almost all of 2023 while recovering from a torn ACL. In 12 games in 2024, Tyson caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns while emerging as Leavitt's favorite target in the passing game.

Tyson should be the top guy in the Arizona State passing game once again next season, and he could be in for a massive year as a result. The improvements that Dillingham highlighted on Tuesday will only build excitement for what he can do on the field this fall.