The Chicago Cubs may have dropped Tuesday night's matchup to the Minnesota Twins, but all eyes were on Shota Imanaga — and manager Craig Counsell made sure the league took notice. The Cubs skipper sent a strong message after the game, warning opponents that the Japanese left-hander isn’t even at his best yet.

In a clip posted by Marquee Sports Network on X (formerly known as Twitter), Counsell praised Imanaga’s performance while hinting at an even higher ceiling.

“I don't think he's as good as he can be yet, but he's getting people out.”

Despite the Cubs’ 8-1 loss to Minnesota, fueled largely by bullpen struggles and an ice cold night at the plate, Imanaga's outing was a silver lining. The southpaw went six full innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs, while walking none and allowing no home runs. He threw 83 pitches, 61 for strikes, and held opposing batters at bay all night.

It marked Imanaga’s third consecutive strong outing since returning from the injured list, building on 5.0 shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 26th, and a 5.1 inning effort against the Cleveland Guardians on July 2nd. His steady progression has brought much-needed stability to the Cubs rotation following Jameson Taillon’s recent absence due to a right calf strain.

Imanaga’s efficiency continues to impress. He’s posted a 2.80 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through 55 innings this season — numbers that rank among the best on the team. He also demonstrated key in-game adjustments against the Twins, shutting them down over his final five innings after allowing two early runs.

As the NL Central standings tighten, Chicago needs every arm firing. With a 54-37 record, the Cubs hold a narrow 2.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. That lead could vanish quickly without consistent pitching, which is why Imanaga’s resurgence is so timely.

Counsell’s postgame quote doesn’t just reflect belief — it’s a strategic statement to the rest of the National League. If this is Imanaga still ramping up, what happens when he’s fully back?

The Cubs are chasing more than a division title this season. They’re building toward October — and if Imanaga continues this trend, he could be one of the most dangerous pitchers come postseason time.

More Chicago Cubs News
Jul 4, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch (29) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Michael Busch rewarded for red-hot monthZachary Draves ·
Apr 11, 2010; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Bobby Jenks (45) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at US Cellular Field. The Chicago White Sox defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-4. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images
White Sox thank Cubs for Bobby Jenks tributeMike Gianakos ·
marlins, marlins trade, sandy alcantara, cubs
Predicting Marlins’ next big trade before deadlineGarrett Kerman ·
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller (23) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB rumors: Jon Heyman hits Cubs with warning about possible Pirates tradeTroy Finnegan ·
Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki (27) hits a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the eight inning at Wrigley Field.
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki pulls off wild feat last done by 2001 Sammy SosaPaolo Mariano ·
Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) fields a ground ball for an out against St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Thomas Saggese (not pictured) during the sixth inning at PNC Park.
MLB rumors: Yankees, Tigers, Cubs among trade suitors for $70 million Pirates starZachary Weinberger ·