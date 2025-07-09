The Chicago Cubs may have dropped Tuesday night's matchup to the Minnesota Twins, but all eyes were on Shota Imanaga — and manager Craig Counsell made sure the league took notice. The Cubs skipper sent a strong message after the game, warning opponents that the Japanese left-hander isn’t even at his best yet.

In a clip posted by Marquee Sports Network on X (formerly known as Twitter), Counsell praised Imanaga’s performance while hinting at an even higher ceiling.

"I don't think he's as good as he can be yet, but he's getting people out." Craig Counsell on Shota Imanaga's performance tonight. pic.twitter.com/S7HW5rV2pf — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) July 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Despite the Cubs’ 8-1 loss to Minnesota, fueled largely by bullpen struggles and an ice cold night at the plate, Imanaga's outing was a silver lining. The southpaw went six full innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs, while walking none and allowing no home runs. He threw 83 pitches, 61 for strikes, and held opposing batters at bay all night.

It marked Imanaga’s third consecutive strong outing since returning from the injured list, building on 5.0 shutout innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 26th, and a 5.1 inning effort against the Cleveland Guardians on July 2nd. His steady progression has brought much-needed stability to the Cubs rotation following Jameson Taillon’s recent absence due to a right calf strain.

Imanaga’s efficiency continues to impress. He’s posted a 2.80 ERA and 0.98 WHIP through 55 innings this season — numbers that rank among the best on the team. He also demonstrated key in-game adjustments against the Twins, shutting them down over his final five innings after allowing two early runs.

As the NL Central standings tighten, Chicago needs every arm firing. With a 54-37 record, the Cubs hold a narrow 2.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers. That lead could vanish quickly without consistent pitching, which is why Imanaga’s resurgence is so timely.

Counsell’s postgame quote doesn’t just reflect belief — it’s a strategic statement to the rest of the National League. If this is Imanaga still ramping up, what happens when he’s fully back?

The Cubs are chasing more than a division title this season. They’re building toward October — and if Imanaga continues this trend, he could be one of the most dangerous pitchers come postseason time.