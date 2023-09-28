The trade of Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks took the NBA world by storm on Wednesday, but when it was revealed that Jrue Holiday was heading to the Portland Trail Blazers in the deal and would be flipped to another contender, that created another story to watch before the start of the season, and Brian Windhorst of ESPN said that contending teams are lining up to try and acquire him in a trade.

Windhorst named the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers as teams who might make a move for Jrue Holliday, with other teams involved as well.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Brian Windhorst's short list on which teams may make a move on Jrue Holiday: Celtics

Knicks

Heat

Clipperspic.twitter.com/FmgXJUJPbh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 28, 2023

The Celtics are an interesting case. They are viewed by many as the biggest competitor to the Bucks in the Eastern Conference, and Holiday would be a big addition to a team that already has Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Knicks are a team that emerged as a playoff team last year and went to the second round. They are trying to take the next step to become a true title contender. Holiday alone likely would not do that alone, but it would strengthen the team. Roster fit would be interesting for Holiday, however. It remains to be seen how that would work if the Knicks acquire him.

The Heat lost out on Damian Lillard, who expressed his desire to be traded there. With some key depth pieces leaving this offseason, adding Holiday could be a nice consolation for missing out on Lillard.

The Clippers are in an interesting spot, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George still on the team. James Harden expressed his desire to play there, but no trade has come to fruition.

It will be intriguing to see who picks up Holiday.