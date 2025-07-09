It's a different world out there for college football. The NIL has changed the landscape, with players going after where the money is. It's made it harder for programs like the Iowa State football to keep up on the financial side of things, and that was very much apparent in what Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell said during the Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday

“Our Top 20 guys took a pay cut to come back to Iowa State,” Campbell shared, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

With the Power Four revenue sharing in effect, the Cylones need $20 million to stay competitive, but it's a price they seemingly couldn't meet. As such, many of Iowa State football players have decided to accept reduced shares, putting more priority on the success of the team than chasing much more lucrative offers somewhere else.

“We're not fully there yet,” Campbell said of the Cylones' financial status, per Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports. “I think we're working towards that and hopefully we can be there as we continue in this process. But, in terms of the full allotted money for this year, we won't be there.”

Despite being short on money, Iowa State football can be considered a force in the Big 12, at least in the coming 2025 season. The Cyclones are coming off a historic campaign, setting a program record with a total of 11 victories against just three losses, while also winning the Pop-Tarts Bowl. Iowa State football ranked as high as No. 9 on the AP Poll and 16th on the College Football Playoff rankings.

Quarterback Rocco Becht is returning to Ames for his fourth season overall, and he's coming off yet another solid campaign with the Cyclones. Over the last two seasons with the team, Becht has passed for 6,625 yards and 48 touchdowns with 17 interceptions. Also running it back with Iowa State are tight end Gabe Burkle and defensive back Jeremiah Cooper. Overall, Campbell has 14 returning starters for 2025, as he looks to steer his team to even more success in the coming season.