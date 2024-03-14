Shaquille O'Neal was one of the best players in the NBA when he was in the league, and now, he is still very involved with the game as he is an on-air reporter. Shaq is also one of the funniest NBA personalities. Him and Charles Barkley go viral often for their banter on TNT, and Shaq showed his humor perfectly on his podcast when he recently discussed a locker room fight that happened when he played for the Miami Heat.
Not only is Shaquille O'Neal a big jokester now, but he was like this when he was in the NBA as well. On his podcast, The Big Podcast with Shaq, he recalled a time when he was with the Heat and he got into a little skirmish with Dorell Wright.
“So I told him (Dorell Wright) to do something he didn't do, and like he's also similar to me because he's a jokester, he thought I was playing,” Shaq said. “So I said ‘yo man I ain’t playing‘, and I chased him around the locker room. I was butt naked, he was just getting out the shower but I wanted bro to know you don't talk. I was going to knock his mother f**king head off. So I get ready to grab him and UD (Udonis Haslem) was like ‘Shaq, I ain't gonna let y'all fight naked and I ain't gonna be trying to break two naked guys up. Ya’ll understand?' And I was like ‘oh s**t I am naked.' I wanted to kill his a**.”
Only Shaq would try to chase a teammate around in the locker room and forget he was naked. It's a good thing that Udonis Haslem was there to remind Shaq, or else this story could've ended up being a lot different. Shaq has a lot of good stories from his days in the NBA, that's for sure.