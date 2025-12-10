The New York Knicks are through to the semifinals of the NBA Cup after routing the Toronto Raptors, 117-101, in the quarterfinals at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

The Knicks will face the Orlando Magic in Las Vegas on Saturday. The Magic beat the Miami Heat, 117-108, to advance to the next round.

Jalen Brunson carried New York anew with a game-high 35 points on 13-of-19 shooting, including 6-of-9 from deep. He also had three rebounds and four steals.

After the win, he was interviewed on “NBA on Prime,” with Udonis Haslem asking him about a specific play wherein Mikal Bridges “ran all the way around the baseline” before getting the pass from Brunson. Haslem claimed that he hadn't seen that since the Heat battled with the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals a few years ago.

Brunson's candid response caught Haslem off guard.

“When did you retire?” asked Brunson, eliciting a laugh from the three-time champion.

“You guys knocked us out of the playoffs two years ago. You guys were running that. So what are you talking about you haven't seen that since the Spurs? You guys were running that with Max Strus.”

"You guys knocked us out of the playoffs…" This moment between @jalenbrunson1 & @ThisIsUD reminiscing about the last time they faced off in the postseason 😆 pic.twitter.com/5u3bnQ0qYp — NBA (@NBA) December 10, 2025

The 45-year-old Haslem had to agree after Brunson refreshed his memory.

“Yeah, you're right. Max did that a couple of years ago,” replied Haslem.

While it was a wholesome moment, it also showed the high basketball IQ of Brunson. The fact that he didn't forget a play ran by the opposing team from two years ago spoke volumes about his mental sharpness.

Maybe next time, Brunson can remind Haslem how he once dropped 38 points on the Heat in the playoffs.