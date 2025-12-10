The Orlando Magic were 2-0 versus the Miami Heat this season entering Tuesday's NBA Cup quarterfinals showdown, so one would have assumed that the latter would not allow itself to get overconfident. Apparently, though, Tyler Herro and company were feeling themselves after jumping to a 15-0 lead in the Kia Center. But momentum can quickly change in the modern game, and on the strength of a 37-point outing by Desmond Bane, the home team booked a trip to Las Vegas.

Orlando (15-10) remains unbeaten in NBA Cup play this year and is intent on using the in-season tournament to vault itself into the sport's upper echelon. Bane relished the higher-stakes battle and was an outstanding 14-of-24 from the floor in the 117-108 win. He also took great joy in silencing Herro and the Heat.

“Did you hear what he said? I ain't going to give it to you, I'm in deep waters right now,” Bane joked, per the jareth cutestory X account, referencing the $35,000 fine he received for chucking the ball on New York Knicks wing OG Anunoby this past Sunday. “After that little run they had, they were saying their piece. And rightfully so, {we're} getting smacked in the mouth. But it got quieter as the game went on.”

“It got quieter as the game went on..” Des on Tyler Herro yapping after the 15 – 0 run to start the game. DOG pic.twitter.com/JoF7PjvxEe — jareth cutestory (@bmmohteraj) December 10, 2025

Desmond Bane finds his form in Magic win

Bane knows how emotions can consume a player during a contest, and on this night, he and the Magic served the Heat a huge helping of humble pie. Orlando trailed by as many as 16 points in the first quarter but went into halftime down just one and maintained a steady lead throughout the entirety of the final frame. This squad continues to match Miami's grit, leaving head coach Erik Spoelstra and his team scratching their heads.

Jalen Suggs scored 20 points, Wendell Carter Jr. posted a double-double and Anthony Black dished out a team-high seven assists. Desmond Bane is the X-factor, though. The No. 30 overall selection of the 2020 NBA Draft has struggled this year — shooting 32.5 percent from 3-point range on the campaign and was 2-of-16 in last Friday's game versus Miami — but perhaps this NBA Cup explosion will mark the beginning of a big surge.

Apart from his offensive eruption, which included six treys, Desmond Bane posted six rebounds, five assists and one steal against the Heat. He will try to stay hot when the Magic square off with the Knicks in the NBA Cup semis this Friday. There should be plenty of words exchanged in that contest.