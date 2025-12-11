With the basketball world thinking about what the Miami Heat could offer for Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, there's no doubt going to be a lot of eyes on the team if the star were to be made available. As the Heat trading for Antetokounmpo could be a potential future, the team does make sense for a multitude of reasons, per an NBA insider.

On ClutchPoint's “Clutch Scoops” show with insiders Brett Siegel and Tomer Azarly, the topic of Antetokounmpo came up, as the former explained how the team that makes the most sense to pursue the star is Miami. He would mention how team president Pat Riley has been holding off assets in the case of a superstar being available, with Antetokounmpo fitting the bill.

“I think that the one team that makes the most sense is the Miami Heat,” Seigel said. “We've seen Pat Riley holding off assets through the years. They didn't offer up everything that they could for Kevin Durant. They've been quiet when other stars have become available. And there was obviously the talk with Damien Lillard, would he be an option for them? Would they go all in for him? They've kind of held back and waited for that big star to become available? Well, he could be available over the course of the next three weeks, and that's Giannis Antetokounmpo.”

Heat linked to Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, if he asks out of Milwaukee

After the Heat's loss to the Orlando Magic in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, the team is looking to work through other teams' adjustments against their new fast-paced offense, which had early success to start the season. While the team looks to bounce back after losing five of its last six games, Antetokounmpo could exactly be what the doctor ordered to get back in competing for championships, though Seigel mentions it remains to be seen the timeline of when and if a trade could happen.

“If he does request a trade, I would definitely keep an eye on South Beach,” Siegel said. “I think that that would be in that 1A tier of teams that could potentially go after him, but there's going to be significant interest in him around the league. It's already gone to the point where teams are lining up and contacting the Bucks. We're just awaiting an answer from Giannis and his team of whether or not he wants to play out this season in Milwaukee and figure things out in the summer, or if now's the time for him to be moved.”

Seigel firmly believes in Heat's chances to assemble a package that would “beat out what many teams around the league can offer,” like Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and several first-round picks.

At any rate, Miami is 14-11, looking to get back in the win column on Monday night when the team takes on the Toronto Raptors.