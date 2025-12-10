The Miami Heat have now dropped four straight games after losing to the Orlando Magic, 117-108, in the do-or-die quarterfinals of the NBA Cup on Tuesday at Kia Center.

The Heat started hot, outscoring their state rivals, 30-17, in the first quarter. But they failed to sustain it, as the Magic led for the majority of the ensuing frames.

Miami only shot 45% from the field, while allowing Orlando a 51% marksmanship. The Heat only made eight of their 33 three-point attempts. While they forced the Magic to 17 turnovers, they failed to capitalize, scoring only eight points off those miscues.

Bam Adebayo didn't hide his disappointment after the game, particularly with their defensive effort.

“We had an opportunity to do something that we've never done before, and we let it slip away. Obviously, it was frustrating. Nobody wants to be on that type of losing streak. I feel like we're a better team than that,” said Adebayo in a video posted on X.

“We made it easy for them. On one end, we're playing bad basketball. We didn't move the defense.”

Article Continues Below

Bam Adebayo on the Heat playing “bad basketball… didn’t move the defense.” pic.twitter.com/IJiFKcT2kn — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) December 10, 2025

Adebayo did his part with 19 points, eight rebounds, one steal, and two blocks.

Miami, however, had no answer for Desmond Bane, who finished with 37 points, tying his season-high, on 14-of-24 shooting, including 6-of-9 from long range.

While the Heat are now out of contention for the NBA Cup, Adebayo maintained that they will “figure it out” as the season progresses.

“That's my job as the anchor of the defense to figure it out. On the other end, we’re not scoring in the 140s anymore. Right now, we’re averaging 108 in the last four games or something like that,” noted the five-time All-Defensive Team member.