As the Miami Heat are looking to over the bad loss to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, 127-111, the team has a chance to bounce back against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the NBA Cup in-season tournament. While the Heat have been going through a recent slump, with the team on a three-game losing streak and falling in four of their last five games, the latest injury report bodes well.

Practicing on Monday before embarking on the four-game road trip starting with Tuesday's contest against the Magic, the two players who had missed the loss to the Kings and fans were hoping to see back were Tyler Herro and Davion Mitchell. Not only did both of them practice on Monday, but the two key guards are listed as “probable” for the crucial NBA Cup knockout game.

Tyler Herro, Davion Mitchell “probable” for Heat's NBA Cup game

Herro's season has been a frustrating one due to missing the start of the season due to offseason ankle surgery, and while returning on Nov. 24, he would play five games before suffering a toe injury, having been absent the last two games. He looks for a sense of consistency and getting used to the team's new fast-paced, free-flowing style of offense, averaging 23.8 points per game in the five games played.

As for Mitchell, he has been the unsung hero in Miami, serving as the team's point guard who excels on each side of the ball, known for his defensive tenacity and ability to facilitate in the Heat's new offense. Mitchell has been effective as the set-up man on offense and is doing it efficiently, boasting an elite assist-to-turnover ratio.

Missing him in the loss to the Kings was noticeable due to groin tightness, with the team looking for energy in the second game of the back-to-back. Pelle Larsson is also probable for the Magic game, having missed the last game due to a hip injury, as Dru Smith wouldn't practice Monday and is “questionable” for Tuesday with a “left hip contusion.”