The Philadelphia Flyers have a lot of questions to answer this offseason after a tumultuous season. And it appears the team won’t shy away from making tough decisions if the right opportunity arises.

The Flyers are not shutting the door on trading goalie Carter Hart, new general manager Daniel Briere mentioned in an interview recently. The 24-year-old Hart played a career-high 55 games in 2022-23.

”Most likely, Carter will be our goalie for the future, but I’m not in a position to turn down anything,” Brière told 94.1 WIP in Philadelphia. “I have to listen.”

Briere and the Flyers want to keep Hart if they can do so. However, the interests of the organization trump any one player on the roster. “I have to do what is best for the team and the organization,” the Flyers general manager continued in the interview.

The 24-year-old Hart had an improved season with Philadelphia this year. He improved his goals-against average to 2.94 and his save percentage to .904. There is much to be desired, but there was an improvement.

The Flyers drafted Hart in the second round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He made his debut in 2018-19 and had a breakout season in his second year in the league.

Unfortunately, the league shut down due to COVID-19. The Flyers lost to the New York Islanders in the bubble. Since then, Hart has struggled to regain his outstanding form.

A Carter Hart trade likely won’t happen quickly, regardless of Briere’s stance. Hart played on the 2018 Canadian World Juniors team that is currently under investigation for sexual assault allegations brought against unnamed players of that team.

The NHL is “close to the end” of its investigation into these allegations, as NHL commissioner Gary Bettman stated back in January. Until the league completes its investigation, Hart is likely staying put in Philadelphia.