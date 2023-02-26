Things got a bit heated between Austin Reaves and Josh Green when the Los Angeles Lakers took on the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, with Reaves apparently threatening Green during the altercation.

It is a bit tough to tell on video, but Austin Reaves said, “You ain’t s—. I’ll f— you up,” according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic. Here is the video clip:

"You ain't sh*t. I'll f**k you up." Austin Reaves to Josh Green 👀pic.twitter.com/zLkBg5rrEK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 26, 2023

This game seemingly had it all, as the Lakers came back from a 27-point deficit to win 111-108 to move to 29-32. The Mavericks fall to 32-30. Austin Reaves made a decent contribution off the bench, recording nine points on six shots, three assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes.

Josh Green also scored nine points on 3-6 shooting, but he did it in 16 minutes off the bench. He also recorded three rebounds and one assist.

The win is a huge win for the Lakers, who have come out of the All-Star break winning two straight. They need every win they can get to try to make the play-in tournament. The Lakers are now just one game back of the New Orleans Pelicans for the final play-in spot, with the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves being 1.5 games ahead. All of a sudden the Lakers have some life.

The Mavericks could use every win as well, but are not as desperate as the Lakers are. The Mavericks are currently in the sixth spot in the Western Conference, one game ahead of The Timberwolves, Jazz and Warriors. They are also one game behind the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference. The Mavericks could move a lot based on how they perform down the stretch.

The Lakers will travel to Memphis for another tough test against the Grizzlies on Tuesday, while the Mavericks will host the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday as well