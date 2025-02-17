The New York Islanders are sitting outside of the Eastern Conference playoffs at the international break. Even a seven-game winning streak and an incredible run from Ilya Sorokin could not get them into the top eight. The March 7 NHL trade deadline will be interesting on Long Island, with pending free agents potentially on the move. The Islanders should trade forward Kyle Palmieri before that trade deadline to get the most out of their assets.

Palmieri came to the Islanders in a trade deadline deal in 2021 after a 5.5-year run with the New Jersey Devils. While Lou Lamoriello was gone from New Jersey when Palmieri was picked up, the connection was undeniable. The GM made the deal for Palmieri and Travis Zajac that helped them get to the 2021 semi-finals. But the 2025 Islanders do not have that ceiling and should trade Palmieri.

Last season, Palmieri was a huge part of the Islanders' run to the playoffs with 30 goals while playing all 82 games. This season has not been as great, with 16 goals in 55 games and a 20-game stretch where he only had one goal. On a team that needs scoring, he needs to be that 30-goal guy that he has not been this year.

If the Islanders trade Palmieri to a different team, he could thrive in a lesser role. The Western Conference is chock full of competitors and one of those teams should take a low-risk swing at a veteran scorer. But the Islanders must be realistic about the return they could get for him. With his poor season and 15 years on his tires, they won't get a first-round pick in return.

Which teams should call the Islanders and trade for Kyle Palmieri?

The Islanders must shed Kyle Palmieri

While the Islanders are competing for the Eastern Conference playoffs, they could trade Kyle Palmieri and still compete. Rumors surrounding Canucks star Elias Pettersson have returned to Long Island which would be a huge addition. Shedding Palmieri's salary would help fit Pettersson under the cap and give him space in the top six.

While Lamoriello loves signing long-time Islanders to short contracts, that is a trend that has to stop now. Matt Martin has barely played this year and Casey Cizikas has been brutal on the fourth line. They cannot bring Palmieri back this offseason and must make room for younger stars in their top six.

If the Islanders are not going to bring back Palmieri, they must trade him before the March 7 trade deadline. Lamoriello's asset management has been an issue with the Islanders, locking up veterans on long contracts and trading picks for players nearly every year. While those moves helped them make the deepest runs in a generation, it is time to unravel that core now.

The Los Angeles Kings would be a perfect fit for Kyle Palmieri at the trade deadline. They are looking to add righty scorers, which is exactly what Palmieri is. There are not many of those available and the Penguins could ask for a first-round pick for Rickard Rakell. If they want to shed a mid-round pick or two for that scorer, the Islanders have the piece for them.

Another Western Conference team looking for a scorer is the Minnesota Wild. Kirill Kaprizov's MVP season has been significantly hampered by multiple injuries. Adding Palmieri to their winger depth would help them compete in the stacked Central Division. Even with Connor Hellebuyck and the Winnipeg Jets running away with the division, the Wild can still compete in the playoffs.

The Golden Knights, Avalanche, Oilers, and Canucks would all be great fits for Palmieri as well. The Islanders should deal him and could create a bidding war among Western Conference contenders.