Wisconsin's upset bid for its college football Week 6 matchup against Michigan just got slightly more difficult. The Badgers ruled out quarterback Billy Edwards, as expected, but will also be without another key offensive starter.

While Edwards tops Wisconsin's injuries, starting center Jake Renfro joined his quarterback as inactive on the final Week 6 Big Ten availability report. Edwards and Renfro have been mainstays on the Badgers' injury reports through the first month of the season.

Without Edwards, sophomore Danny O'Neil is in line for another start under center. O'Neil, a San Diego State transfer, has completed 70.6 percent of his passes thus far, but is only averaging 160 passing yards per game through the first four weeks.

Renfro, a sixth-year veteran, is the only remaining player who followed head coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati to Wisconsin. The former freshman All-American has been a huge loss for the Badgers' offense. Another week on the sidelines signals another start for redshirt freshman Ryan Cory.

The injuries significantly lower Wisconsin's upset hopes, particularly given the state of its current football program. The Badgers enter Week 6 off consecutive double-digit losses to Alabama and Maryland, placing them in their worst position in years.

Wisconsin, Michigan reignite rivalry in college football Week 6

The matchup used to be a near-annual affair, but Wisconsin and Michigan have not met since 2021. The teams did not play each other in 2022 or 2023, and the expanded Big Ten field in 2024 continued their separation.

While Michigan dominated the most recent matchup — claiming a 38-17 victory in Madison — Wisconsin emerged victorious the last time they played at the Big House. The Badgers left Ann Arbor with a 49-11 win during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

Wisconsin would love to repeat history, but the odds are entirely stacked against them. As they enter Ann Arbor on a two-game skid, Michigan is looking to maintain momentum after claiming a massive 30-27 win over Nebraska on the road in Week 4.

Michigan, which enters the game as a 17.5-point favorite, leads the all-time series 52-17-1. Wisconsin, however, has won six of the last 10 meetings.