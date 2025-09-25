The New York Islanders have seen their status in the NHL landscape gradually change for the worse, going from the scrappy squad that could push or upset a superior seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to a seemingly outmatched team that is heading in the wrong direction. New general manager Mathieu Darche has already begun shaping his vision for the franchise, but more changes could be on the horizon, especially if the Isles stumble through the 2025-26 campaign.

When making his bold predictions for each team, ESPN senior NHL writer Greg Wyshynski prognosticated that the Islanders will dismiss head coach and all-time great goalie Patrick Roy.

“When {then president of hockey operations) Lou Lamoriello hired Roy in January 2024, he reportedly gave him a three-year deal that covered the rest of that season and two additional ones,” Wyshynski writes. “Which means Roy could be in a lame-duck season for a team that's likely to miss the playoffs — with a general manager itching to bring in his own guys behind the bench at some point, which is what new general managers generally do.

“Whether it's in-season or in the offseason, Saint Patrick will be voted off the Island.” Ouch.

Can Patrick Roy extend his future with the Islanders?

Roy is in a tough spot given New York's roster limitations, but he will probably not have much time to impress Darche. When a new regime settles into the front office, it usually has its own way of doing things. The four-time Stanley Cup champion and three-time Conn Smythe Trophy winner may only be a placeholder until Darche is ready to pick another head coach. The way to prevent such a switch is to vastly exceed expectations.

Patrick Roy will have to capture some magic in Elmont and figure out a way to keep the Islanders in the playoff conversation for an extended period of time. Otherwise, a split is inevitable.

The NHL legend is currently 55-47-17 with New York. The team begins its new season on Oct. 9 versus the Pittsburgh Penguins.