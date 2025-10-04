Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton’s debut with his new team didn’t go as planned, as the Lakers fell 103-81 to the Phoenix Suns in their preseason opener Friday night.

Ayton, facing his former team, struggled offensively in limited minutes. The 27-year-old finished with one point, eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 18 minutes. He missed both of his field-goal attempts and went 1-for-2 from the free throw line while committing four turnovers.

After the game, Ayton spoke with ESPN’s Dave McMenamin about his performance and his focus for the upcoming season.

“Yeah, I wanted to show the team I’m more committed on the defensive end than the offensive end,” Ayton said. “Like, I said from the get go – I’m not really here for numbers and just here for whatever the Lakers really want me to do. And the main objective is really protecting that rim and closing out possessions. I had fun man, just blocked some shots today. Just being that anchor, seeing how guys are responding to me, you know, just terminology and stuff like that. Just get out and be in the offense and create from our defense, so it was fun.”

Ayton joined the Lakers earlier this summer after finalizing a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers. He appeared in 40 games with Portland during the 2024-25 season, averaging 14.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and one block per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field.

The former No. 1 overall pick is expected to provide the Lakers with interior defense, rebounding, and rim protection — areas the team has sought to strengthen heading into the 2025-26 campaign. Despite the quiet debut, Ayton’s defensive energy and effort were viewed as positive takeaways by the coaching staff.

Friday’s matchup marked a reunion for Ayton and the Suns, the franchise that drafted him first overall in 2018 and where he spent the first five seasons of his career before being traded to Portland in 2023.

The Lakers will continue preseason play on Sunday, Oct. 5, at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Los Angeles opens the regular season on Oct. 21 against the Golden State Warriors.