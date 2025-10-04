Former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is back at his alma mater, the University of Texas, as he eyes an NFL comeback. In a video posted by NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Tucker recreated his 18-game winning field goals.

“Tucker, 35, is eligible to return from suspension Nov. 11 and already has interest from several teams,” Pelissero said in his post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tucker is currently serving a 10-game suspension issued by the NFL following an investigation into more than a dozen sexual misconduct allegations. The Baltimore Banner first reported that Tucker was accused of sexual misconduct occurring between 2012 and 2016.

In response to the allegations in January, Tucker said they are “unequivocally false,” in a statement posted on X. “I have never before been accused of misconduct of any kind, and I have never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during a massage therapy session or during other bodywork,” Tucker said.

Article Continues Below

The kicker and his representation continue to deny the allegations. But in June, the NFL announced that they are suspending Tucker for 10 games.

Months after the initial allegations, general manager Eric DeCosta announced the Ravens were releasing Tucker as a “football decision.” After drafting kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Tucker's decorated career with the Ravens came to an end.

Although Tucker has yet to sign with a new team, he is eligible for reinstatement on Tuesday, November 11. In his 13 seasons with Baltimore, he was an eight-time All-Pro selection, including five on the first team. He won a Super Bowl as a rookie, going a perfect 20-for-20 on kicks during the Ravens playoff run.

Tucker also holds the NFL's longest field goal at 66 yards, a walk-off against Detroit in 2021. Despite a rough 2024 season, converting just 73.3% of field goals, he maintains a career 89.1% field goal rate.